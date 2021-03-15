UGI (NYSE:UGI) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.24

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.24 and last traded at $41.11, with a volume of 7543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.68.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UGI. Bank of America began coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. UGI’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

In related news, Director Ted A. Dosch bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UGI. FMR LLC raised its position in UGI by 104.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of UGI by 27.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 20,945 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of UGI by 53.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 773,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,517,000 after buying an additional 268,744 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of UGI by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 485,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after buying an additional 13,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

About UGI (NYSE:UGI)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

