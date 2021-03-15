UGAS 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $732,037.00 (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One UGAS coin can now be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UGAS has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. UGAS has a total market cap of $3.78 million and $732,037.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00048833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00012101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.89 or 0.00660159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00071358 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00025649 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00035531 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

