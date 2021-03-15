UDR (NYSE:UDR) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Mizuho

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UDR from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.08.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR stock opened at $45.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.38. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $45.21.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in UDR by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in UDR by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 14,462 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.