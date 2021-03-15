UDR (NYSE:UDR) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Mizuho

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UDR from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.08.
UDR stock opened at $45.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.38. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $45.21.
In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in UDR by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in UDR by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 14,462 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UDR Company Profile
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
