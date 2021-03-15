UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 260,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,370 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in UDR were worth $9,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of UDR by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of UDR by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 122,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of UDR by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 96,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in shares of UDR by 19.0% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 672,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,919,000 after buying an additional 107,367 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,792,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $45.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.38. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $45.21.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

UDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.08.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.