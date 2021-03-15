Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.51 Million

Brokerages expect Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) to report $47.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.72 million and the lowest is $36.30 million. Two Harbors Investment posted sales of $88.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full-year sales of $195.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $147.50 million to $242.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $201.50 million, with estimates ranging from $150.50 million to $252.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Two Harbors Investment.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 246.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%.

TWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 8,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $52,355.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $25,380.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,014.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,651 shares of company stock worth $562,099. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TWO opened at $7.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.75. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Two Harbors Investment (TWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.