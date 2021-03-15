Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.36.

TWTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Twitter from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist upped their price objective on Twitter from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Twitter from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Twitter from $47.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other Twitter news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $461,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,695 shares of company stock worth $4,622,695. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 7,096,935 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 137.4% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $347,541,000 after buying an additional 4,519,930 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,931.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,271,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $68,847,000 after buying an additional 1,229,470 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 173.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,918,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $85,384,000 after buying an additional 1,218,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,414,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,774,125. Twitter has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market cap of $54.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.35, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

