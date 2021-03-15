Twin Tree Management LP Invests $39,000 in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 28,061 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 253.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM opened at $135.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.76 and its 200-day moving average is $108.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.26.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $3,322,220. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

