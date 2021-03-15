Twin Tree Management LP Buys Shares of 744 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 412,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,072,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 106,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,149,000 after acquiring an additional 15,040 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 902.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

AJG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.80.

NYSE AJG opened at $126.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $65.09 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.97.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.