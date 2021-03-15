Twin Tree Management LP Acquires Shares of 2,657 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $103,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $33.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.46. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

JEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

