Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.25). Twin Disc reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Twin Disc.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.14). Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Twin Disc in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 646.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,094 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.50. Twin Disc has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $9.88.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twin Disc (TWIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.