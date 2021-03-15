TurtleCoin Price Up 114.7% Over Last 7 Days (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded up 114.7% against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $7.50 million and approximately $796,948.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 96,617,660,070 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

