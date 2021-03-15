Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Stock Position Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 328.6% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 35.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPB opened at $52.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.64 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.10. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $61.08.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The company had revenue of $105.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Turning Point Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.75%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TPB. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc and its subsidiaries manufacture, market, and distribute branded consumer products with active ingredients. The company operates in three segments: Smoking Products, Smokeless Products, and NewGen Products. The Smoking Products segment markets and distributes products primarily used as cannabis accessories, including rolling papers, paper cones, make-your-own cigar wraps, and other related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

