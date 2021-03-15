Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Trading Up 10.8% After Insider Buying Activity

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)’s stock price was up 10.8% during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $28.27 and last traded at $27.67. Approximately 2,090,804 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 956,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.98.

Specifically, CFO Cassandra Harris purchased 2,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,463.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez purchased 20,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.95 per share, with a total value of $499,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,023.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 44,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,948. 4.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.47 and a beta of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.31.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $489.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 50,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

