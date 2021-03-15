Truist Securities Increases Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target to $292.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price upped by Truist Securities from $246.00 to $292.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $301.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair lowered shares of Vail Resorts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $239.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $285.38.

MTN opened at $315.00 on Friday. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $129.52 and a 12 month high of $333.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.32 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 406.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 73.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 8.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at $32,000.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

