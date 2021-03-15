TrueUSD (TUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $303.44 Million

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $303.44 million and approximately $123.90 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00048833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00012101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.89 or 0.00660159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00071358 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00025649 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00035531 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD (TUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 303,196,841 coins. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

