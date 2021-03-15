TrueFi (TRU) Market Cap Achieves $56.25 Million

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000706 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TrueFi has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $56.25 million and $8.77 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $258.31 or 0.00455928 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00062315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00050998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.60 or 0.00096374 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00069309 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.17 or 0.00547463 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000479 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 tokens. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io

TrueFi Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

