TrueChain (TRUE) Reaches Market Cap of $18.99 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last week, TrueChain has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. One TrueChain token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueChain has a total market cap of $18.99 million and approximately $8.27 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00049202 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00012107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $375.55 or 0.00663796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00072374 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00025261 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00026066 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

Buying and Selling TrueChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

