TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) & Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Head-To-Head Contrast

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) and Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares TrueBlue and Dalrada Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrueBlue -7.36% 3.97% 1.83% Dalrada Financial -143.77% N/A -203.65%

This table compares TrueBlue and Dalrada Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrueBlue $2.37 billion 0.34 $63.07 million $2.05 10.98 Dalrada Financial $1.18 million 22.26 -$2.47 million N/A N/A

TrueBlue has higher revenue and earnings than Dalrada Financial.

Volatility & Risk

TrueBlue has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dalrada Financial has a beta of 8.76, indicating that its share price is 776% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TrueBlue and Dalrada Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrueBlue 0 4 1 0 2.20 Dalrada Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

TrueBlue currently has a consensus price target of $18.75, suggesting a potential downside of 16.67%. Given TrueBlue’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TrueBlue is more favorable than Dalrada Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.7% of TrueBlue shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of TrueBlue shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Dalrada Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TrueBlue beats Dalrada Financial on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries. The PeopleManagement segment provides contingent labor and outsourced industrial workforce solutions. It offers on-site management and recruitment for the contingent industrial workforce of manufacturing, warehouse, and distribution facilities; and recruitment and management of contingent and dedicated commercial drivers to the transportation and distribution industries under the Staff Management, SIMOS Insourcing Solutions, and Centerline Drivers brands. The PeopleScout segment offers permanent employee recruitment process outsourcing services; and manages clients' contingent labor programs comprising vendor selection, performance management, compliance monitoring, and risk management. The company was formerly known as Labor Ready, Inc. and changed its name to TrueBlue, Inc. in December 2007. TrueBlue, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

About Dalrada Financial

Dalrada Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in the manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare sectors worldwide. The company offers low-carbon heating and cooling systems. It also provides visual inspection by acetic acid kits for the detection of cervical cancer. In addition, the company offers software and technology solutions in the areas of test engineering, accessibility engineering, product engineering, and application modernization. Further, it provides cleaning solutions with electrostatic machines to spray and deodorize residential, healthcare, hospitality, transportation, manufacturing, automotive, schools/education systems, and other facilities The company was formerly known as Imaging Technologies Corporation and changed its name to Dalrada Financial Corporation in April 2004. Dalrada Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Escondido, California.

