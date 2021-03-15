TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.66

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.66 and last traded at $50.06, with a volume of 85601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average is $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 325.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 31,512.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 460.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

