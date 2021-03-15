Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 74,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at $59,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at $79,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $18.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.15. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.95.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PBF shares. Bank of America cut PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

