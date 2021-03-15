Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,577 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Chegg by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,985,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,444,002,000 after acquiring an additional 249,377 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,472,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,969,000 after buying an additional 466,328 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,309,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,463,000 after buying an additional 257,785 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 228.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,902,000 after buying an additional 1,751,007 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,422,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,854,000 after buying an additional 103,271 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg stock opened at $89.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -446.00, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $4,643,175.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,438,333.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $7,437,711.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 308,748 shares in the company, valued at $27,849,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 461,963 shares of company stock worth $44,497,807 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.76.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

