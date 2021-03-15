Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATCO. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,028,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,199,000 after buying an additional 355,900 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Atlas by 368.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 363,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 285,800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Atlas in the 4th quarter worth $2,131,000. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 185,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 489,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 163,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATCO opened at $14.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Atlas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.31. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

