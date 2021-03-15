Trexquant Investment LP Has $574,000 Stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 71.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,983 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in frontdoor by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in frontdoor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in frontdoor by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,317,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,551,000 after purchasing an additional 340,627 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in frontdoor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 350,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in frontdoor by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period.

FTDR stock opened at $55.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.97. frontdoor, inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.72 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 104.88% and a net margin of 8.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FTDR. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. frontdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.22.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

