Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 24.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $112.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.29. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $143.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.55 and a beta of 1.26.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. Research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $371,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,520.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 8,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $774,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,845,801.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 980,000 shares of company stock worth $120,166,820 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SWAV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $87.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.86.

ShockWave Medical Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.