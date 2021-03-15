Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $240.94 Million

Analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) will announce $240.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $238.45 million to $242.80 million. Trex posted sales of $200.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TREX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trex from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Trex from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.28.

In other Trex news, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Trex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,197,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,021,202,000 after acquiring an additional 105,744 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Trex by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,091,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,560,000 after buying an additional 298,570 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Trex by 97.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,527,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,546,000 after buying an additional 1,737,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Trex by 107.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,674,000 after buying an additional 1,774,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Trex by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,164,000 after buying an additional 756,914 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TREX stock opened at $96.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.80. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $107.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

