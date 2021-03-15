Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $71.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Travel + Leisure traded as high as $64.38 and last traded at $64.30, with a volume of 1929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TNL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $135,196.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 35,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $2,095,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,591 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,499 in the last three months.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.86 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

About Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

