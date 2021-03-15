TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Senior Officer Brett Gellner Buys 49,869 Shares

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) Senior Officer Brett Gellner acquired 49,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.71 per share, with a total value of C$534,096.99. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$564,342.03.
Brett Gellner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 17th, Brett Gellner sold 102,298 shares of TransAlta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total transaction of C$923,750.94.
Shares of TSE:TA opened at C$11.19 on Monday. TransAlta Co. has a 1 year low of C$5.32 and a 1 year high of C$12.34. The company has a market cap of C$3.07 billion and a PE ratio of -9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.46.
TransAlta Company Profile
TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.
