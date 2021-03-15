TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Senior Officer Brett Gellner Buys 49,869 Shares

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) Senior Officer Brett Gellner acquired 49,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.71 per share, with a total value of C$534,096.99. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$564,342.03.

Brett Gellner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Brett Gellner sold 102,298 shares of TransAlta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total transaction of C$923,750.94.

Shares of TSE:TA opened at C$11.19 on Monday. TransAlta Co. has a 1 year low of C$5.32 and a 1 year high of C$12.34. The company has a market cap of C$3.07 billion and a PE ratio of -9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$11.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.46.

TA has been the topic of several analyst reports. CSFB lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC upgraded TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.63.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

