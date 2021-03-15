TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Receives $12.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.14.

A number of analysts have commented on TAC shares. CIBC raised TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TransAlta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TransAlta from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 8.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 279,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in TransAlta by 12.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in TransAlta by 11.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. TransAlta has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.86 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.62). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.