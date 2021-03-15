TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TransAct Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 10th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TransAct Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded TransAct Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAct Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACT opened at $12.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.97. The company has a market cap of $108.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 2.06. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $12.47.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 14,763 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 23,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

