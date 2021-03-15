TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Trading 7% Higher

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) shares traded up 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.25 and last traded at $53.97. 674,031 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,050,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.43.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TPI Composites has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -71.22 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.90.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,664,899.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,094.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in TPI Composites by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in TPI Composites by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in TPI Composites by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 398,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 221,007 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in TPI Composites by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 105,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 37,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in TPI Composites by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,499,000 after purchasing an additional 590,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

