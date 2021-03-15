Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Acquired by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Tower Semiconductor worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSEM traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.49. 2,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.47. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 5.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

