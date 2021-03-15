Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of TSE:TOU traded down C$0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$25.38. 1,282,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,822. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.65. The firm has a market cap of C$7.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$6.73 and a 52-week high of C$27.09.

TOU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective (up from C$25.00) on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.91.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.59 per share, with a total value of C$82,948.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,756,337 shares in the company, valued at C$145,265,003.93. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $406,840 in the last 90 days.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

