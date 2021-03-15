Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 990,700 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the February 11th total of 1,564,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.7 days.

TRMLF stock opened at $20.93 on Monday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $24.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $32.00 to $35.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.03.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.