Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 92,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $577,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,339,682.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $253,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,945.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 858,247 shares of company stock valued at $47,118,523 over the last 90 days. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

NYSE TOL opened at $55.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $59.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.66.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.94%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

