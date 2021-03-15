Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Short Interest Update

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the February 11th total of 2,520,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Q Capital Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Titan Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Titan Medical by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Titan Medical by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Titan Medical by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 41,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Titan Medical stock opened at $2.01 on Monday. Titan Medical has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $3.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.93 million, a P/E ratio of 201.00 and a beta of 3.53.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

