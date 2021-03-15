Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Shares Up 12.6%

Shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) were up 12.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.55 and last traded at $6.54. 185,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 73,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average of $5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIPT. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Tiptree by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 568.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tiptree in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Tiptree Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance lines, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

