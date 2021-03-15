Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the February 11th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCYMY opened at $40.27 on Monday. Tingyi has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.18.

About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, carbonated soft drinks, fruit juice drinks, and bottled water, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

