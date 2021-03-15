Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the February 11th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TCYMY opened at $40.27 on Monday. Tingyi has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.18.
About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)
