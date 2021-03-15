TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Sets New 12-Month High at $304.97

Shares of TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 304.97 ($3.98) and last traded at GBX 304.97 ($3.98), with a volume of 21391 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 291.50 ($3.81).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 203.20 ($2.65).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 263.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 217.03. The company has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of €0.07 ($0.08) per share. This is a boost from TI Fluid Systems’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. TI Fluid Systems’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

About TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS)

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, distribution, and thermal management products to support various propulsion systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

