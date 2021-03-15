Thunder Token Price Hits $0.0187 on Major Exchanges (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Thunder Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0187 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $127.08 million and $66.18 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 70.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008749 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.58 or 0.00341704 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,794,738,093 tokens. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

