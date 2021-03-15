Thomas C. Harding Sells 7,367 Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Stock

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $44,128.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CLVS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.87. 123,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,739,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.10. Clovis Oncology has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.26). Research analysts predict that Clovis Oncology will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clovis Oncology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLVS. Natixis bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,351,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Clovis Oncology by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,256,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,829,000 after acquiring an additional 408,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Clovis Oncology by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,646,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,240,000 after acquiring an additional 407,999 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Clovis Oncology by 6,836.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 330,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 325,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

