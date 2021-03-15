The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Cleveland Research

Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Wendy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on The Wendy’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded The Wendy’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer cut The Wendy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.81.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average is $21.87.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 144.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,723,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,308,000 after buying an additional 2,787,724 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,271,000 after buying an additional 1,696,520 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,083,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 264.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,645,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,915,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,761 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

