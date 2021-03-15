The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Sets New 1-Year High at $103.92

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $103.92 and last traded at $103.85, with a volume of 14307 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.69.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTC shares. Bank of America started coverage on The Toro in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $101,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total transaction of $1,598,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,161 shares of company stock worth $5,182,738 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Toro by 449.2% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 63,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 51,835 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,856,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toro Company Profile (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

