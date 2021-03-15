The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 50.9% from the February 11th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In related news, Director Warren Olsen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.82 per share, with a total value of $27,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 99.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in The Taiwan Fund by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in The Taiwan Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 572,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWN traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $27.94. 3,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,292. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average is $26.19. The Taiwan Fund has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $30.24.

The Taiwan Fund Company Profile

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

