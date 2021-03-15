The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5,168.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,299 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.7% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $10,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,679,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,996,000 after acquiring an additional 98,612 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $2,178,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,309,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,189,000 after acquiring an additional 158,589 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

PG traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,013,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.16. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $315.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

