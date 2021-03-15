The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.00

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.98, with a volume of 36784 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered shares of The Manitowoc from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $725.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average is $11.87.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $430.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.82 million. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in The Manitowoc by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in The Manitowoc by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 19,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Manitowoc by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in The Manitowoc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company Profile (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.