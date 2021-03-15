The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Kroger in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.74.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $35.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Kroger has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The Kroger’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

In other The Kroger news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $518,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,485.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,330 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in The Kroger by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,584,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,714,000 after purchasing an additional 50,460 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in The Kroger by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,138,000 after purchasing an additional 429,144 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in The Kroger by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Kroger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

