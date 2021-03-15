The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the February 11th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KF. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Korea Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in The Korea Fund by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Korea Fund by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 831,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KF opened at $42.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average of $36.74. The Korea Fund has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $44.90.

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

