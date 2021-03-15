The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2,728.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSY. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in The Hershey by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in The Hershey by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.60.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $377,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,808,652.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,778 shares of company stock worth $1,150,906. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HSY opened at $152.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $155.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The Hershey’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.71%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.