The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) a €54.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SGO. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €45.09 ($53.05).

Shares of SGO stock opened at €49.28 ($57.98) on Thursday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1-year low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a 1-year high of €52.40 ($61.65). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €43.42 and its 200 day moving average price is €38.89.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

