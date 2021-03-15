The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $46.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.41% from the stock’s previous close.

XONE has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised their price target on The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised The ExOne from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

Shares of NASDAQ XONE opened at $36.39 on Monday. The ExOne has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $66.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.21 million, a PE ratio of -41.35 and a beta of 2.39.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. Equities research analysts expect that The ExOne will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of The ExOne by 472.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of The ExOne in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The ExOne by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The ExOne by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The ExOne in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

